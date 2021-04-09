Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $280.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $126.50 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

