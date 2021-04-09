Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $280.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $126.50 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

