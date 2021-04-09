Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,668 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

