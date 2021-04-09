Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

