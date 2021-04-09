Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,517 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.