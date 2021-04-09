Truist Financial (TFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC):
- 4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $64.00.
- 3/30/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00.
- 3/24/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00.
- 3/8/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
