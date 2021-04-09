Truist Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Roblox stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,970,761.60.

