Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KLA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in KLA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $351.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

