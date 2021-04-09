Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $188.04 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

