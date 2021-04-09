Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $221,000 Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $4,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $3,625,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

