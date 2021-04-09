Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $460,435.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27.

TWLO stock opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

