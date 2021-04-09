Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $460,435.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27.
TWLO stock opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
