Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $342,397.44 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TWST opened at $132.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
