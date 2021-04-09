Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $342,397.44 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $132.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

