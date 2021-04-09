Tyler B. Dempsey Sells 10,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RPAY stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $34,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth $28,628,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $28,359,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $17,304,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
