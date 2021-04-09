Tyler B. Dempsey Sells 10,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RPAY stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $34,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth $28,628,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $28,359,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $17,304,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

