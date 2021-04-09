Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce sales of $288.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the lowest is $284.19 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $276.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $437.01 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $304.51 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.95.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

