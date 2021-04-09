Typhoon Network (TYPH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $190,269.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $190,269.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00287684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.48 or 0.99895797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00724714 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,824,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

