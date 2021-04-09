Ubiq Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $103,939.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,181.98 or 0.03593682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00383243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.70 or 0.01094742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00473041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.45 or 0.00443776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00328567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208270 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars.

