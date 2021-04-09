Ubiq Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $115,054.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

