UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 128,836 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Moderna worth $97,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,494,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,419,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,668,320 shares of company stock valued at $824,615,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.