UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,583 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $100,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

