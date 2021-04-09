UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of NortonLifeLock worth $75,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 577,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,895,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 439,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,317,000 after buying an additional 1,354,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.