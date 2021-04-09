UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $30.25. 479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.