UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 967 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,248. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

