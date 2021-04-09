UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,407 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 755.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,949 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.