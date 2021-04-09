UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.