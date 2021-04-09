UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. 11,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,035. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

