UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMH. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

UMH opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $834.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

