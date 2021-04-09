United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $321.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.