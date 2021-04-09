UnlimitedIP Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.