Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.56.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.24 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

