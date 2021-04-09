Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $144.30

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.30, but opened at $137.40. Upstart shares last traded at $136.20, with a volume of 11,877 shares trading hands.
UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $757,000.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
