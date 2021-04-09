Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $144.30

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.30, but opened at $137.40. Upstart shares last traded at $136.20, with a volume of 11,877 shares trading hands.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $757,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.