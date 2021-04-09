Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 4.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. 60,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,658,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

