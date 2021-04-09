USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 3% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00315318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00757986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,374.96 or 1.00507948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00739919 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.