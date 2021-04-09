Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $28,000 in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

