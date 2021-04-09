Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $28,000 in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit