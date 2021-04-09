Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $31,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

TRGP stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

