Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $37,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 563,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

