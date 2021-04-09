Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,815. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit