VEREIT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,130 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,651% compared to the average volume of 293 put options.

Shares of VER opened at $40.62 on Friday. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Get VEREIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $95,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.