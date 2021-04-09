VEREIT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,130 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,651% compared to the average volume of 293 put options.
Shares of VER opened at $40.62 on Friday. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $95,000.
About VEREIT
VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.
