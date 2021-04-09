Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VWS. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1 year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

