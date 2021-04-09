VideoCoin (VID) Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $139.10 million and $4.66 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

