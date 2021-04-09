Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €99.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €99.00 ($116.47) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.33 ($110.98).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.70 ($106.71) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.25.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

