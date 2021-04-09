Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,759 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

