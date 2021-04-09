Virtu Financial LLC Invests $286,000 in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Seritage Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRG opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $542,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

