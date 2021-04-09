Virtu Financial LLC Invests $295,000 in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Immunovant by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT opened at $15.90 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

