Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

ALG opened at $158.19 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

