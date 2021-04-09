Virtu Financial LLC Sells 9,897 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

