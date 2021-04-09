Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $26.58 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.