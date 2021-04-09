Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,156 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.