Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

NYSE:V traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.05. 134,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

