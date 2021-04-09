Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $72.23 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

