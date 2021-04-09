Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

