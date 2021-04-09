Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

